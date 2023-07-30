Jordan Rees, 25, of Priory Avenue, Haverfordwest, admitted possession of a class A drug at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 27.

He admitted that on September 12, on Barn Street, Haverfordwest, he was in possession of 1.7g of cocaine.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and the drugs were forfeited and destroyed. He also had to pay £26 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Bailey, 60, of Siskin Close, Haverfordwest, admitted driving a car with an incorrect tread depth on the tyre at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 21.

He admitted that on January 12, he was driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A470 Llandinam, Powys, when the tyre fitted to the front, nearside wheel had a tread depth of less than 1.6mm throughout a continuous band comprising the central three-quarters of the breadth and tread and round the entire outer circumference of the tyre.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £80 fine, £32 surcharge and £90 costs.