Patrick McManamon, who was born in Haverfordwest, died at the age of 30 on December 8, 2022, in Milford Haven.

On July 27, a coroner at Pembrokeshire coroner’s court ruled that the death was drug related.

The coroner told how Patrick had been diagnosed with asthma and ADD and was a known drug user. He was taking prescription Valium and would also take Valium that he bought on the street.

He would also use heroin on a daily basis for the six months prior to his death.

On the day before his death, Patrick had visited his friend Andrew Mackie’s flat in Milford Haven with his partner Bethan and a number of other people.

At the flat, he was seen drinking cider and taking a number of Valium pills and was also said to have been seen injecting heroin.

Patrick had become argumentative and aggressive and was said to be falling over. He was asked to leave and was ejected from the flat.

Two people who knew him – Ross Nelmes and Jamie Wilson – later found Patrick near the block of flats and he was unresponsive and they said his lips appeared to be blue. The pair tried to give him Naloxone but it did not have any effect. They called for an ambulance and began CPR.

Police arrived around 11.45pm and took over CPR until the ambulance arrived. Patrick was taken to Withybush Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1.23am, on December 8, 2022 by Dr Faiza Ali-Nor.

Dr Petya Nedeva carried out a post-mortem at West Wales General Hospital and stated the cause of death was combined drug intoxication and chronic drug abuse.

The coroner ruled: “The death of Patrick McManamon was investigated by the police, who have concluded that this is a sudden, unexplained death. There is nothing within the evidence or information received that suggests foul play or third-party involvement.”

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?