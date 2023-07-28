As the summer season began, senior lifeguard Lowri patrolling at Aberporth Beach witnessed a sailing boat capsize off Dyffryn Beach. Lowri asked lifeguard Amana to head straight out on a rescue board to see if the casualties were able to right their boat.

It quickly became clear that they required assistance, so Lowri asked lifeguard Ela to also go out to help Amana with the casualties. There was a strong offshore wind that began blowing the lifeguards and casualties around the corner towards Tresaith.

As they blew further around the corner, Lowri lost communication with Ela and Amana so called HM Coastguard to request their assistance. The coastguard tasked both Cardigan and New Quay lifeboats as well as Cardigan Coastguard Rescue Team.

Lifeguards Amana and Ela remained with the casualties, one of whom was losing consciousness and was confused. They continued to drift towards Tresaith Beach. They eventually drifted far enough to communicate with the lifeguards on Tresaith via their radios.

Tresaith Lifeguards Hannah Pusey and Tom Rees were then able to relay information regarding the casualties’ location and their condition directly to the coastguard. Amana and Ela continued to support the casualties while waiting for the lifeboat to arrive.

One of the casualty’s response levels were declining rapidly. He was unable to hold onto his boat or to get on the rescue board so had to be physically supported by the lifeguards. He was exhausted and very cold.

Cardigan lifeboat reached the scene and took both the casualties and the lifeguards back to Dyffryn Beach. Fortunately, the ambulance was waiting on arrival, so the casualties were immediately handed over to awaiting paramedics and the coastguard.

Lifeguard supervisor Sam Trevor said: “One of the casualty’s condition was declining rapidly when we handed him over to paramedics. Without Amana and Ela’s support the man wouldn’t have had the strength to support himself and would’ve been at serious risk of drowning.”

Cardigan lifeboat crew assisted the other boat owner with re-righting their boat and then towed the vessel back to Dolwen Beach.

The lifeguards were returned to shore and both Cardigan and New Quay lifeboats were stood down and returned to station.