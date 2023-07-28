Saul Rowan Henvey, 47, from Tregaron, was jailed for 21 years by Swansea Crown Court today, Friday, July 28, and will serve a further six years on extended licence – for a total of a 27-year extended sentence.

Henvey was arrested on May 7, 2021, after a man hunt in Lampeter and the wider Ceredigion area and charged with raping a woman in the woods.

During the ordeal on May 6, 2021, he met the woman in Lampeter and told her he loved her after leading her into the woods, before carrying out the attack.

He was remanded into custody while Dyfed-Powys Police officers continued the investigation and revisited a previous allegation of rape from May 2019.

In that allegation, the victim said Henvey approached her when she was alone in her front garden and manipulated her into letting him in, where he would go on to rape her that same day.

This victim continued to be manipulated by Henvey for several months before she found the courage to report what happened to domestic violence support officers who contacted the police in January 2020.

At the time, the case wasn’t progressed because of evidential issues, but the behaviours reported matched that of the last attack.

After being charged with the Lampeter attack, a further allegation came to light when another woman saw the charge reported in the media. The woman came forward and reported that Henvey had raped her in the Llanddewi Brefi area between March and April 2021. The woman was at home and Henvey manipulated her into letting him stay the night by claiming he was homeless and on two separate occasions, she woke up to find him raping her in her own bed.

DI Adam Cann, senior investigating officer at Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “This case has shown the importance of reporting to police when you are the victim of rape or sexual assault.

“Due to a lack of appropriate evidence, initially we were not able to get justice for the first victim. However, Henvey’s actions and pattern of offending meant we were able to prove a pattern that convinced the jury of his guilt.”

Specialist officers supported the victims throughout the trial and they have also received additional support from New Pathways.

DI Cann continued: “The sentence handed to Henvey today is welcomed and we hope it will give some comfort to his victims and allows them to move on with their lives.

“As officers, we have witnessed the devastating effect Henvey’s heinous, violent actions had on his victims.

“Despite this they have shown incredible strength, bravery and determination to see the investigation through and help us make sure he is locked up where he can’t do the same to other women.

“I hope this reassures people that Dyfed-Powys Police will not tolerate such terrible crimes and gives anyone who has been attacked like this the confidence to come forward.

“We will listen to you and we will work tirelessly to get justice.”

Henvey will serve two thirds of his sentence before he is able to apply for parole. He has also been placed on the sex offenders register for life and indefinite restraining orders have been put in place banning him from contacting all three of the victims.