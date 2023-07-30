PICTURES and videos have a way of making people nostalgic about days gone by.
Just looking at a picture can stir memories and stories, whether good or bad, and send anyone on a trip down memory lane.
Today, we're taking you on a trip down memory lane as we look at some old photos taken in Pembroke.
The dates of the photos range from the early 1900s to 2021 and there are pictures of a boxing club, soldiers, local streets and even three pictures showing how Main Street, Pembroke has changed between the early 1900s, the 1940s and the 1980s.
How many of the faces and places do you recognise?
The pictures were submitted to our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join and share your photos and memories, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here