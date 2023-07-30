Just looking at a picture can stir memories and stories, whether good or bad, and send anyone on a trip down memory lane.

Today, we're taking you on a trip down memory lane as we look at some old photos taken in Pembroke.

The dates of the photos range from the early 1900s to 2021 and there are pictures of a boxing club, soldiers, local streets and even three pictures showing how Main Street, Pembroke has changed between the early 1900s, the 1940s and the 1980s.

How many of the faces and places do you recognise?

Soldiers in Pembroke. Picture; Rosie Humm via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Pembroke ABC.

Pembroke Michaelmas fair in 2021

Pembroke. Picture: James Probart

Pembroke School pupil Laura Willington presenting Queen Elizabeth II with a bouquet at a garden part in 2001.

Pembroke in 1959. Picture: Gareth Thomas via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Main Street, Pembroke in 1989. Picture: Michael Sallis via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Main Street, Pembroke around 1900s. Picture: Eiriof B Davies via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Main Street, Pembroke in the 1940s. Picture: Jane and Bertram Connell via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

The pictures were submitted to our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join and share your photos and memories, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.