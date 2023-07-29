The Western Telegraph has published 9 death notices this week.
Here are the most recent notices placed in the Western Telegraph:
Estelle Townsend-Smith
MRS. ESTELLE TOWNSEND-SMITH Narberth The death occurred…
Lesley Jean McPherson-Shipp
McPHERSON-SHIPP Lesley Jean Suddenly at her home on Monday 3rd July 2023 Lesley Jean McPherson-Shipp of Haverfordwest aged…
William Peter PHILLIPS
PHILLIPS William Peter Mr
Wilfred George Bearne
BEARNE Wilfred George Passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on July 18th aged 90
Christopher Bradshaw
MR. CHRISTOPHER BRADSHAW St. Ishmael's The death occurred…
Wilfred George Bearne
Mr. Wilfred George Bearne Monkton The death occurred…
Gwyneth Margaret Evans
Gwyneth Margaret Evans BEM - Fishguard Peacefully on Tuesday 18th July at South Pembs Hospital, Gwyneth of Fishguard…
Brenig Dafydd Bain
Mr. Brenig Dafydd Bain Whitland The death occurred…
William Mervyn (Merv) DAVIES
DAVIES William Mervyn (Merv) Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday 17th July 2023 William Mervyn (Merv) Davies…
