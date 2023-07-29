The cow could barely be seen and it was hidden under some branches in the River Taf near the Savoy Country Inn, St Clears, on Thursday, July 27.

Luckily for the cow, Jason Thomas was driving to work along the A477 near St Clears when he spotted the cow in the river, whose head was just visible above the water.

“I was actually driving past and glanced across and could just see the head above the water,” he said.

He called Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services shortly after 7.10am and crews from Carmarthen and Whitland were called to the scene.

The crew quickly got to work cutting some of the trees and shrubbery to access the riverbank. The fire service said they needed to use a boat and a lasso to rescue the cow.

The cow was only just visible. (Image: Jason Thomas)

Mr Thomas said the cow seemed quite calm during its ordeal.

A statement from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service read: “At 7.13am on Thursday, July 27th, the Carmarthen and Whitland crews were called to an incident along the A477 near St Clears.

“One cow had become stuck in a river in the area, crews utilised a boat, small gear and a lasso to rescue the animal. Crews needed to cut trees and shrubbery to create a pathway to the riverbank for easier access.

“Crews left the scene at 8.20am.”