MORE than 50 schoolchildren and teachers enjoyed an end of term day at a sunflower farm.

Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi pupils and staff visited Pembrokeshire Sunflowers in Moylegrove where they saw the first sunflowers emerging.

Western Telegraph: A chance to learn about sunflowers.A chance to learn about sunflowers. (Image: Rachel Thomas)

They were also able to see the visitors in the farm’s bug hotel and had a go on the woodland play area and made scarecrows.

The scarecrows are now on display in the sunflower fields.

Western Telegraph: SunflowersSunflowers (Image: Rachel Thomas)

The sunflower farm will be open daily throughout August as long as the weather allows. There are more than a million sunflowers to enjoy in a sea of gold.

On August 12, there will be a sunset cinema at the sunflower farm where just before sunset, visitors can walk through the flowers before settling down to enjoy watching Grease.

Western Telegraph: Some of the scarecrowsSome of the scarecrows (Image: Rachel Thomas)

For more information about Pembrokeshire Sunflowers, visit www.pembrokeshiresunflowers.co.uk