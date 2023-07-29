MORE than 50 schoolchildren and teachers enjoyed an end of term day at a sunflower farm.
Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi pupils and staff visited Pembrokeshire Sunflowers in Moylegrove where they saw the first sunflowers emerging.
They were also able to see the visitors in the farm’s bug hotel and had a go on the woodland play area and made scarecrows.
The scarecrows are now on display in the sunflower fields.
The sunflower farm will be open daily throughout August as long as the weather allows. There are more than a million sunflowers to enjoy in a sea of gold.
On August 12, there will be a sunset cinema at the sunflower farm where just before sunset, visitors can walk through the flowers before settling down to enjoy watching Grease.
For more information about Pembrokeshire Sunflowers, visit www.pembrokeshiresunflowers.co.uk
