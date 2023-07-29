Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi pupils and staff visited Pembrokeshire Sunflowers in Moylegrove where they saw the first sunflowers emerging.

A chance to learn about sunflowers. (Image: Rachel Thomas)

They were also able to see the visitors in the farm’s bug hotel and had a go on the woodland play area and made scarecrows.

The scarecrows are now on display in the sunflower fields.

Sunflowers (Image: Rachel Thomas)

The sunflower farm will be open daily throughout August as long as the weather allows. There are more than a million sunflowers to enjoy in a sea of gold.

On August 12, there will be a sunset cinema at the sunflower farm where just before sunset, visitors can walk through the flowers before settling down to enjoy watching Grease.

Some of the scarecrows (Image: Rachel Thomas)

For more information about Pembrokeshire Sunflowers, visit www.pembrokeshiresunflowers.co.uk