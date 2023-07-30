André Rieu, a Dutch violinist and composer who is known as the King of Waltz, will be hosting his annual summer event in the Dutch town of Maastricht.

The concert will be held in the iconic Vrijthof Square in his hometown in the Netherlands and there will be a range of pieces performed, all chosen by André himself, including covers of classics, popular songs to sing along to, and waltzes.

He will be joined by the Johann Strauss Orchestra, the Gospel Choir and some special guests for the concert.

But if you don’t want to miss out and a trip to Maastricht to see it in person is off the cards, the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will be showing the concert – titled Love is All Around – at 7pm on Saturday, August 26 and 2pm on Sunday, August 27.

Tickets cost £20 or £19 for concessions and are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.