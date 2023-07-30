RSPCA Cymru has shared a day in the life of its frontline rescue teams as part of the Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.

The campaign aims to raise funds to help the charity continue to save animals and to raise awareness of how to stop animal cruelty.

The charity has highlighted the events on Tuesday, July 18 to showcase, when the RSPCA received 4,060 calls across England and Wales.

There were 1,775 incidents to be investigated, which in Wales, included the discovery of a dead puppy with missing body parts and a collapsed fox in a Llanelli warehouse.

Across Wales, there are three inspectorate regions and a total of 32 frontline officers to investigate the incidents.

Ellie West is an animal rescue officer and one of those called out to respond to reports of animals in need. On average, Ellie typically covers between 150-200 miles a day when responding to calls.

One of her first jobs of the day was to help a collapsed fox in a warehouse in Llanelli. He was found by Travis Perkins workers curled up. The fox was emaciated and very distressed.

Ellie said: “This poor fox had collapsed. He was an adult fox who had most probably gone inside the warehouse to get some shelter and rest. But sadly, he was emaciated and was also suffering from mange.

“I’d like to thank the workers for calling this in, sadly the kindest thing was to put him to sleep as he was suffering as he was dying. They were clearly very kind and caring people who monitored the fox until we arrived. Although this wasn’t the outcome we would have hoped for, I am pleased we were able to help him and he was not left to suffer a lingering death alone.”

Ellie with the collard dove (Image: RSPCA)

Ellie’s day then took her to Swansea where a cat was found in a shed filled with rubbish at the back of an empty house. They were able to trace the cat’s owners thanks to her microchip. “She was in a good condition and very friendly and it seemed she was enjoying being fed by a few families at the same time,” said Ellie.

Ellie then had to deal with a young collared dove in Swansea. It was though the bird was injured and taken to a vets but after an examination, the young bird – just a few weeks old – was found to be unhurt and taken to Gower Bird Hospital to be cared for until it is old enough to be released back into the wild.

Inspector Sophie Daniels visited a garden in south-east Wales after calls were made about a dead puppy with body parts missing. The puppy was found in the garden with a live dog. Sophie had to remove the puppy and a vet confirmed that the injury was consistent with an attack by another dog. The RSPCA is currently investigating.

Gemma with Phoebe (Image: RSPCA)

Gemma Black, deputy chief inspector, went to pick up Phoebe and Peter, two cats at RSPCA Merthyr Veterinary Clinic. Phoebe’s owner had died, and she had to have an operation to remove a bad eye and was spayed. Peter was an injured stray and was picked up for treatment and was castrated.

Both cats are at private boarding and will be up for rehoming soon.

Christine during release of magpie (Image: RSPCA)

Over in Penylan in Cardiff, inspector Christine McNeil was called to a trapped magpie. The bird had fallen down a chimney and was stuck and thrashing around in a vent. Christine had to cut the plasterboard away to create a bigger hole to get the bird to safety. She wore gloves and a special mask due to the bird flu outbreak but the magpie was found to be uninjured and was released back into the wild.

Tom Buckley, RSPCA national control centre hub manager, said: “We take a million calls a year, but summer is our peak time – with mid-July typically being when we receive more calls. The calls we receive are heartbreaking – our call takers never know what they will hear when they answer the call, but it can range from a report of animals being beaten, shot, abandoned or poisoned.

“Our call handlers know they can make a difference because, working together with frontline rescuers, they can help save lives and coordinate rescues of all types of animals.”

In 2022, the RSPCA in Wales received 5,632 calls alleging cruelty to animals. 753 of them were intentional harm reports.

Tom and his rescue dog Ollie who was abandoned at a day old. (Image: RSPCA)

Tom advises that anyone wanting to report an incident to the RSPCA should check the charity’s website https://www.rspca.org.uk/utilities/contactus/reportcruelty first to see if they can help the animal themselves. Tom said: “As we are so busy, we have information on our website which gives advice on if people can help the animal themselves if it is safe and possible to do so. This really helps free up our cruelty line and our frontline rescuers to focus on investigating the heartbreaking cruelty and neglect cases which flood in over summer.”

There are around 91,500 calls made to the RSPCA cruelty line each month but it can rise to around 133,000 a month in July and August.

The reports are prioritised and frontline rescue teams are tasked with them, while staff and volunteers at the RSPCA centres are ready to help with treatment and care of rescued animals.