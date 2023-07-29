Live

Coastguard, RNLI and air ambulance at Newgale beach

Emergency
By Elizabeth Birt

  • Multiple emergency services present at scene of an incident on Newgale Beach.
  • HM Coastguard, the RNLI, Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance are present at the scene.
  • We will bring updates when we receive them.

