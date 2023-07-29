Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Finn wowed the celebrity judges, including Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell, with his magic tricks and mind-reading skills.

Finn was stabbed in the line of duty in 2016 while pursuing a 16-year-old suspect.

PC Wardell said he was "broken" after his "hero" dog died aged 14.

German Shepherd who was a BGT finalist has died

"I'm devastated," he said, according to the BBC.

"I'm completely lost without him. I hope people remember him and that his legacy lives forever."

PC Wardell says that Finn, without a doubt, saved his life.

The German Shepherd was trained by PC Wardell and lived with him in Hertfordshire as a puppy.

The attack led to an online campaign and in 2019 Finn’s Law was passed which prevented those who attack or injure service animals from claiming self-defence.

Following the attack, Finn returned to duty and later retired in 2017 but has now passed away aged 14, reports the BBC.

Finn was an ambassador of the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity that was set up to support police dogs.

In a post on Facebook, on behalf of Dave and his wife Gemma, the page Fabulous Finn shared the sad news.

The post described Finn as a hero and it reads: “It’s with pain and sadness that I am writing this post on behalf of Dave.

“Our beautiful, brave, Hero Finn passed away peacefully in his sleep last night.

“He was so loved by everyone and will be missed incredibly.

“Dave will in time be back on social media but we hope that you can all respect our privacy over the next few days while we grieve.

“Thank you for your service Finn, now go and Rest in peace our sweet boy, until we meet again

“Gemma x”