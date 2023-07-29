A number of emergency services were at Newgale beach this morning – Saturday, July 29 – after reports of people in difficulty in the water shortly before 9am.

Two lifeboats – from the St Davids and Little and Broad Haven lifeboat stations – were launched at 8.59am. HM Coastguard sent out the Broad Haven and St Davids rescue teams as well as a helicopter from the Irish Coast Guard which was the closest to the area.

The RNLI Newgale North Beach lifeguards, Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance were also in attendance.

Wales Air Ambulance (Image: Nic Walker Photography)

The Coastguard told the Western Telegraph that there was an incident involving people in difficulty in the water, but did not state how many were involved. The Welsh Ambulance Service stated that one patient was taken to Glangwili Hospital by road after a medical emergency.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called today (29 July) at around 08:52 to reports of a medical emergency at Newgale. We sent one emergency ambulance, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit, and were supported on scene by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance. One patient was taken by road to Glangwili Hospital.”

There was a lot of emergency services in Newgale. (Image: David James)

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard coordinated the response to an incident involving people in difficulty in the water at Newgale beach. Broad Haven & St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team were sent along with RNLI Littlehaven and RNLI St David’s lifeboats along with RNLI Newgale North Beach Lifeguards and the Welsh Ambulance Service. A helicopter from the Irish Coast Guard which was the closest to the area was also sent.”