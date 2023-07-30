Pembrokeshire County Council is urging members of the public to avoid the birds and to keep dogs on leads following an increase in the number of dead birds washing up on the Pembrokeshire coast.

The council state that there is a multi-agency response in place to deal with the issue, which is believed to be related to bird flu.

The council has also provided advice on what to do if you come across sick, injured or dead birds.

If there are any sick or injured birds found on public or private land, contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

Any dead wild birds in public places should be reported to DEFRA on 03459 335577 or www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds and to Pembrokeshire County Council on 01437 764551 or 0345 6015522 out of office hours so they can be collected. Any dead wild birds on private land should be reported to the council on the numbers above but these are the responsibility of the landowner to remove.

New birds may wash ashore and back out to sea with the tidal cycles, and agencies will try to remove birds as and when their resources allow.

The UK Health Security Agency says that the Avian Flu risk to humans is ‘very low’ and that the greatest immediate risk is to other bird species, both wild and captive, but people should still avoid touching dead or sick birds.