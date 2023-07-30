Tenby RNLI was due to have an open day today – Sunday, July 30 – but announced on Saturday, July 29, that it has been cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

It is unclear what has caused the cancellation but on the Facebook post announcing it, many people commented about how the volunteer crews were called out so many times this past week.

It comes shortly after the crew were called out at 6.18pm on Saturday, with the post around an hour later.

They were also called out twice on July 25 - the calls coming within an hour of each other - and twice on July 29.

The message from Tenby RNLI said: “Unfortunately, due to unforseen circumstances, we've had to cancel tomorrow's Open Day. We're really sorry to let you down, but we're hoping to re-arrange a weekend next month. Thanks for your understanding.”

It is hoped that there will be an open day arranged for a weekend next month.