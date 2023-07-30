Tenby mayor Dai Morgan took to social media to highlight the damage that was caused to the memorial gardens in Tenby over the weekend.

He stated that at some point on Friday, July 28, ‘mindless and barbaric’ vandalism was caused at ‘our peaceful and respected memorial gardens.’

Damage was caused to the recently installed flag pole in a number of places, with pictures showing the pole is completely bent and now in pieces.

Mr Morgan said that the people responsible must have gone out of their way to access the gardens and called the incident ‘totally unacceptable.’

Tenby Town Council will be replacing the pole, with Mr Morgan saying: “Just because a small minority will not respect our war hero’s, we will always.”

The incident has been reported to the police, and any nearby properties are urged to check their CCTV to see if they caught anything on their cameras.

If anyone has any information, please report it to Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101.