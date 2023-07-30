Loui Davies reached his first century aiding Narberth’s (278-7) win over Cresselly (255) by 23 runs in the Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire Cricket League division one at the weekend.
DIVISION ONE
Results: Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League: July 29
Burton (175-8) beat Neyland (145) by 30 runs.
Burton; Toby Hayman 90, Jon Venables 23, Morgan Scale 4-19, Luke Hayman 3-27, Jon Scale 2-12. Neyland; Nic Koomen 33, Dia Davies 44, Sean hannon 30, Brad McDermot-Jenkins 5-29.
Saundersfoot (210-8) lost to Lawrenny (224-5) by 14 runs.
Saundersfoot; Sam Franklin 1-19 & 67, Tudor Hurle 1-21 7 21no, Prashant Gautam 32, Yannik Parker 2-63, Jon Mansbridge 28, Gareth Edwards 23, Iori Richards 15no. Lawrenny; Harry Thomas 57no, Steve Lewis 54, Finley Lewis 40.
St Ishmaels (102) lost to Carew 103-2) by 8 wkts.
St Ishmaels; Jonathan Pawlett 39 & 1-30, Karl Rhead 14, Philip Cockburn 13, Andrew Pawlett 1-28. Carew; Joel Reed 2-19, Shaun Whitfield 2-17, James Hinchcliffe 3-11, Ethan Hall 2-9, Tim Hicks 21, Morgan Grieve 57.
Cresselly (225) lost to Narberth (278-7) by 23 runs.
Cresselly; Christian Phillips 3-42, Steffan Jenkins 1-32, Charlie Arthur 1-31, Tom Murphy 112, Morgan Lewis 24, Simon Cole 24. Narberth; Loui Davies 106, Richie Adams 56, Kyle Quartermaine 50, Lewis Hough 4-83, Ben Quartermaine 3-19.
Herbrandston (119-4) beat Llangwm (118-9) by 6 wkts.
Herbrandston; Robert Hood 2-36, Paul Nicholas 3-21, Charlie Malloy 2-7 & 33no, Alan McClelland 30, Jonathan Bennett 27. Llangwm; William Beresford 31, Shaun Waller 13, David Lewis 13no, Luke Brock 2-18.
DIVISION 2
Carew II (107-6) beat Pembroke Dock (106) by 4 wkts.
Carew II; Mark White 4-12, Barry Evans 5-36 & 19no, Corey Hall 20no, Sion Jenkins 17. Pembroke Dock; Rhys Daley 23, Owen Hughes 22no, Zac Shaw 19, Neil Gregory 3-35, Tom Grimwood 3-11.
Johnston (214-9) lost to Llechryd (228) by 14 runs.
Johnston; George Twigg 3-58 & 10, Callum Power 3-58, Lee Summons 1-22 & 50, Nick Davies 1-43 & 52, Gino Cleal 52. Llechryd; John Curran 49 & 2-37, Tomos Lewis 34 & 1-48, David Dunfee 31 & 1-34, Matthew Morgan 27, Graham Keen 3-33.
Llanrhian (128) lost to Whitland (228-7) by 100 runs.
Llanrhian; Joe Crelin 1-21, Rhodri Owen 2-50, Richard Reed 17, Russell Watkins 65. Whitland; Kevin Pearce 29, Jacob Owen 94, Glopal Ramasamy 46, Geraint Jones 16.
Haverfordwest (109-0) beat Kilgetty (106) by 10 wkts.
Haverfordwest; Adam James 3-19, Clive Tucker 2-2, Mikey Jones 44no, Conor Lally 58no. Kilgetty; Darren Rees 15, Jack Tucker 24, Keiran Sine 41.
Hook (198-7) beat Cresselly II (97) by 3 wkts.
Hook; Aled Phelps 4-20 & 24, Jack Phillips 3-13, Callum James 2-13, Harry Makepeace 37. Cresselly II; Tyler James 29 & 1-19, Scott Arthur 27, Josh Lewis 4-24 & 17, Ollie Arthur 1-11, Ryan Lewis 1-19.
