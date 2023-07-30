The 5,477-piece Lego reconstruction of St Davids’ Bishop’s Palace was made by 18-year-old Stealth Schofield.

The teen is a cast member of Birmingham-based theatre company Festival Arts and is performing in their production of Twelfth Night in Pembrokeshire.

The Lego model is built to a 1:25 scale (Image: Stealth Schofield)

Stealth said: “I’ve been coming to St Davids since I was 12, and immediately fell in love with the Bishop’s Palace. It’s always been a wonderful experience – seeing the Festival Arts shows and then later being part of them – that I wanted to pay tribute to the place in the best way I know how.”

Stealth began their construction project in September 2022, and it has taken 330 hours and cost £548 to make the vision a reality.

Lego has been a big interest for Stealth, who is currently waiting to find out their A-level results and hoping to go to university for Product Design & Technology.

Stealth said: “Lego forms part of my earliest memories, but it was during the lockdowns that my projects grew in size and complexity, starting with local birds and wildlife and quickly moving on to much bigger projects.

“I can’t imagine ever dismantling it,” said Stealth. “I’d like to take it to Lego conventions and hopefully find a way to display it in St Davids at some point.

“It’s built to a scale of 1:25, and it contains lots of Lego Minifigures acting out key moments in Shakespeare plays – there’s plenty of detail for people to spot!”

The model is representing Bishop's Palace (Image: Stealth Schofield)

The model is currently in Stealth’s bedroom in Birmingham but there are hopes to show it to a wider audience.

Amanda Canby-Lewis, lead custodian of St Davids Bishops Palace, CADW, said: “Our magnificent medieval Bishop’s Palace has inspired visitors from across the world. Stealth’s amazing Lego model is the latest – and possibly the biggest – of many wonderful tributes we’ve been paid over the years. The attention to detail is particularly impressive – it’s an incredibly accurate reproduction.”

Julie Beckett, director of Festival Arts, said: “We’ve been bringing outdoor theatre to St Davids for 55 summers.

There are figures throughout recreating Shakespeare scenes. (Image: Stealth Schofield)

“Over the years our cast members have chosen to celebrate the wonderful Bishop’s Palace through painting, poetry and song – but we’ve never had it immortalised in Lego before! It’s a true labour of love!”

Twelfth Night by Festival Arts will run through the first two weeks of August, alternating with family show Puss in Boots (and Cat Without!) in the community hall at Mathry.