The first application is to replace an existing adjoining storage building with a smaller extension and connect to stone outbuilding to facilitate use as a potting studio and extend existing plant room to pool house at Thorne Cottage, Merrion (reference NP/23/0244/LBA).

The second application is for Coldstream Lodge on South Street, Dale, where an application has been submitted for installation of air source heating units, rebuilding of chimneys, internal damp-proofing and the addition of solar panels to outbuilding roof (reference NP/23/0334/FUL and NP/23/0335/LBA).

The third application is for a single storey side extension at The Stables, Enfield Road, Broad Haven (reference NP/23/0340/FUL and NP/23/0341/LBA).

The final application is for a rear ground floor extension and alterations in Trafalgar Road, Tenby.

Full information on each application can be inspected at the National Park Authority, Llanion Park, Pembroke Dock, during normal office hours. The documents can also be found at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales. Any representations must be submitted in writing to the address above or through the website by August 9.