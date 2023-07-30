A planning inspector has been appointed by Welsh ministers to hold a virtual hearing on an appeal against Natural Resources Wales’ decision to attach conditions to a marine licence granted to Car-y-Mor for licensable marine activities (Seaweed and Shellfish IMTA site) at Ramsey Sound, Pembrokeshire.

The virtual hearing is to allow the inspector to hear representations from parties to the appeal on matters that cannot be dealt with in writing.

Any interested parties may also attend and speak at the discretion of the inspector.

The full details can be read at https://planningcasework.service.gov.wales and search using the reference CAS-02246-C1H3Q3.

The hearing will take place on August 15 at 10am.

Anyone interested in taking part in the hearing should contact PEDW at casework@gov.wales by August 1.