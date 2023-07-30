Here we take a look at the applications.

Penally extension (reference: 23/0809/LB. Consultation deadline: August 9)

Plans have been submitted to the council by Mr and Mrs A. Jones to demolish and rebuild a two-storey extension at Palmers Lake, Penally.

Mill Ponds (reference: 23/0105/LB. Consultation deadline: August 9)

Plans have been submitted to the council by Helen Jobson of West Wales Rivers Trust to carry out some replacements at Mill Bridge, Pembroke River/Mill Ponds. The plans will be to replace the existing flap valve located at the tidal pond barrage at SM 98084 01827 with a new flap valve that has a tidal gate damper installed within it.

There are also plans for a gravity fed eel pass contained in the north arch of the Mill Bridge at SM 98335 01654.

Bridge demolition at Haverfordwest (reference: 23/0242/CA. Consultation deadline: August 9)

There are plans to demolish a pedestrian footbridge, quayside parapet wall, lamp post, balustrading, ramps and associated retaining wall at 7 Bridge Street, Haverfordwest.

Building works, Croesgoch (reference: 23/0233/LB. Consultation deadline: August 9)

Mr and Mrs D. Bailey have submitted plans to carry out works at a property on The Courtyard Trenewydd Fawr, Croesgoch. The plans are for a new covered porch, new rooflights, replace windows, relocate flue, replace boiler and reintroduce red shutters. There will also be a change in kitchen units, simplified internal stair banister, add new stairs to the attic room, replace stairs removed by previous owner, create new hedgebank and oil tank screen, add pergolas summer house and paved terrace.

Anyone who wishes to make a representation on any of the applications must do so in writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP by the date listed on each application and must cite the reference of the application.