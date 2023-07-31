PEMBROKESHIRE children have been enjoying singing, dancing and acting as part of summer projects.
Vision Arts studios in Haverfordwest has hosted children aged four to seven this past week as part of the Minis Summer Project.
The children spent a week developing and rehearsing a show calling A Mini Magical Mousical which was performed twice on Friday, July 28.
They were supported by a team of professional tutors and directed by Drew Baker, Vision Arts’ creative director.
The project was sponsored by Valero, Pembroke Refinery. Valero’s public affairs manager, Stephen Thornton, said: “We are always delighted to support projects that allow young people to explore their creativity and develop new skills.
“As a community-focused business, we want to see a wide variety of opportunities offered to everyone and working with Vision Arts allows us to support young people develop their self-confidence and self-esteem through performance.”
Drew said: “The benefits of the performance arts on children’s development is well-documented by taking part in our Summer Youth Projects they are extending teamwork and communication skills in a fun, safe and non-judgemental environment.
“The young people on this year’s Minis project are a delight to work with and are producing a show that they – and their families and friends – will be proud of.”
This coming week, the Summer Youth Project focuses on children aged between seven and 18, where they will spend two weeks rehearsing a production of We Will Rock You. It will be performed at Boulevard Theatre, Milford Haven, on August 11 and 12.
For more information about the Summer Youth Projects, visit www.visionartswales.com
