Vision Arts studios in Haverfordwest has hosted children aged four to seven this past week as part of the Minis Summer Project.

The children spent a week developing and rehearsing a show calling A Mini Magical Mousical which was performed twice on Friday, July 28.

They were supported by a team of professional tutors and directed by Drew Baker, Vision Arts’ creative director.

The project was sponsored by Valero, Pembroke Refinery. Valero’s public affairs manager, Stephen Thornton, said: “We are always delighted to support projects that allow young people to explore their creativity and develop new skills.

“As a community-focused business, we want to see a wide variety of opportunities offered to everyone and working with Vision Arts allows us to support young people develop their self-confidence and self-esteem through performance.”

Drew said: “The benefits of the performance arts on children’s development is well-documented by taking part in our Summer Youth Projects they are extending teamwork and communication skills in a fun, safe and non-judgemental environment.

“The young people on this year’s Minis project are a delight to work with and are producing a show that they – and their families and friends – will be proud of.”

This coming week, the Summer Youth Project focuses on children aged between seven and 18, where they will spend two weeks rehearsing a production of We Will Rock You. It will be performed at Boulevard Theatre, Milford Haven, on August 11 and 12.

For more information about the Summer Youth Projects, visit www.visionartswales.com