Chris Dungey has submitted a planning application to Pembrokeshire County Council which will allow the demolition of the commercial garage buildings and associated site clearance and decontamination of 62-70 Dew Street, Haverfordwest.

The garage was destroyed in a fire on Saturday, April 22, which saw around 30 firefighters from six crews tackle the blaze that saw thick smoke and the smell of rubber fill the air.

The explanation in the planning application stated that ‘the extent of the damage was extensive.’

It continued: “The intense heat of the fire broke down the buildings asbestos cladding, most of which has fallen to the ground. It is also likely that the fire has compromised the structural frames of the building, although this cannot be fully assessed at this time, due to access restriction prior to decontamination of the site.

Due to the extent of damage, the buildings are beyond economic repair and must be demolished.”

The full planning application can be found at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/planning-applications and searching for the reference 23/0263/CA. Any representations must be submitted by August 16 and can be done so at the website above or by writing to Head of Planning, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire SA61 1TP and quoting the reference.