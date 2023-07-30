The MOD has stated that firing will take place at Castlemartin and Manorbier ranges on the following dates:

Castlemartin:

There is no firing planned at Castlemartin in August.

Manorbier:

Day firing: August 1-4, between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

There will be no night firing at Manorbier.

The road from Bosherston to St Govan’s Chapel will be open for the month of August. The Stack Rocks Road and footpath from Stack Rocks to St Govans will be open for the month of August.

If there are amendments to the firing programme, the closures will be amended.

If any object is found in the range, beach or sea, do not touch it.

Unscheduled firing may take place without warning and the schedule may be changed due to unforeseen circumstances. To find out if there is firing taking place at Castlemartin, you can call 01646 662496 to find out.