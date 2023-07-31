As a result, patients are being treated according to their clinical priority.

The announcement was made by the Hywel Dda University Health Board on Sunday afternoon (July 30).

“Our teams are helping patients by their clinical priority, but this does not mean that in some cases waits are in excess of what we strive to deliver,” commented the Hywel Dda Board.

Anyone who has a relative or friend in Withybush who is well enough to go home but who is currently waiting to be discharged with homecare and community health support is now being urged to step in by offering support to the patient upon their arrival at home.

The Hywel Dda Health Board hasn’t given an indication of how long the critical incident will last, however if patient numbers continue to rise coupled with staff absenteeism, the issue could continue for several days or even weeks.

A 'critical incident' is something an NHS trust declares when faced with extraordinary pressures and informs staff, bosses and patients that the hospital is unable to function as usual.

Sadly the current situation at Withybush is one that's being shared by hospitals throughout the UK.

In a report updated just two days ago, the British Medical Association confirmed that the NHS is currently experiencing some of the most severe pressures in its 75-year history as a result of what it claims are ‘years of inadequate planning and chronic under-resourcing'.

Chief culprits are staff shortages as a result of what the BMA claims is insufficient funding and infrastructure programmes to train enough new doctors.

“Chronic understaffing, increasing workload and bureaucracy have made the NHS a leaky bucket,” states the BMA report which was updated on June 29, 2023.

“Additional issues, like years of demoralising pay erosion and punitive pension taxation rules, have made it even harder to retain the doctors we have.

“And our BMA members are telling us these pressures are becoming unsustainable.”

The report goes on to say that persistent shortages create an environment of ‘chronic stress’.

“Excessive workloads are normalised by continuously requiring overstretched staff to fill gaps that should not exist.

The physical and emotional toll includes rising prevalence of stress, fatigue, burnout and moral injury as well as suffering mental health and wellbeing.”