Ten players from Kilgetty AFC Women travelled to Swansea at the weekend where they took part in the Pretty Muddy Cancer Research Race For Life on Saturday July 29.

They successfully climbed, crawled and slid their way around the Pretty Muddy obstacle course, raising over £1,400 for Cancer Research in the process.

After intensive pre-season fitness training, the players were ready to face the 5k in Singleton Park.

The route's mixed terrain was scattered with obstacles, creating an exciting, adrenaline-fuelled and action-packed event with a great atmosphere.

Ready to get Pretty Muddy! (Image: Sharron Hardwick)

"We wanted to do something fun as a group, so we thought why not do something fun and raise some much needed funds whilst at it," said player Maisie Sherratt. "Super proud of the girls and the effort everyone put into it, incredible show of commitment and determination from the Kilgetty AFC Women."

The team smashed their fundraising target for Cancer Research of £1,200, raising £1,410 so far via sponsorship, with more donations still coming in.

Kilgetty AFC Women's coach Matthew Davies said: "Really proud of our team for raising so much money for such an important cause. Well done to you all!"

The team thanks everyone who sponsored them.

Further donations can be made here

For information on Kilgetty AFC visit www.kilgettyafc.co.uk