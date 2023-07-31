Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that its investigations into the latest allegations concerning a worker at Caldey Island have been completed.

The police enquiry was launched two weeks ago following claims by a person who is understood to have close connections with the island, that an assault had been committed by one of the island's workers.

“We can now confirm that we have completed our initial investigation and no offences have been identified at this time,” commented a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.