The supermarket giant confirmed the move after shoppers spotted the product had been removed online.

One shopper also saw a lack of six-pint bottles on shelves in the supermarket.

Taking to Twitter, now called X, one person asked: “Tesco have you stopped selling six-pint bottles of semi skimmed milk?

"Coming up as unavailable on app and none on shelf in store this morning."

Tesco is phasing out six-pint bottles of milk due to higher levels of waste (Image: PA)

Tesco confirmed that higher levels of waste had led to the six-pint bottles of milk being phased out.

A spokesman told the Mirror: “We are phasing out six-pint bottles of milk to reduce wastage, but our four-pint bottles provide the same great value per pint, especially as we have reduced milk prices twice in recent weeks.”

Earlier this year, Tesco cut the price of milk across its stores for the first time since May 2020.

It said there has been “cost price deflation for milk across the market in recent times” and it wants to “pass that reduction on to customers”.

Tesco UK chief executive Jason Tarry said the move “will not affect” the price it pays its nearly 500 dairy farmers.

In a statement, Mr Tarry said: “We know that customers are still having to budget carefully, so we’re pleased to be able to reduce prices where we can, and also give them a little extra help by locking the prices of more than a thousand everyday products.

“Milk is a key everyday staple for so many families.

“We’ve seen some cost price deflation for milk across the market in recent times, and we want to take this opportunity to pass that reduction on to customers.

“Our Tesco Sustainable Dairy Group was set up to ensure that farmers across the UK get a fair, independently-set price for the milk they produce for us,” he added.

“Our model gives farmers security when the market price for milk falls below the cost of production and reflects our longstanding commitment to our farmers.”