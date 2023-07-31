The train driver's union already had plans in place to have an overtime ban from Monday, July 1 to Saturday, August 5 but have now extended that.

Further dates for the overtime ban will now last from Monday, August 7 to Saturday, August 12.

The continuous action short of a strike from Aslef is related to pay and conditions for its workers.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We don’t want to take this action, because we don’t want people to be inconvenienced, but the train companies, and the Government which stands behind them, have forced us into this place because they refuse to sit down and talk to us and have not made a fair and sensible pay offer to train drivers who have not had one for four years – since 2019 – while prices have soared in that time by more than 12%.”

Which rail operators will be affected by the overtime ban?





The rail operators that will be affected by the overtime ban include:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

Island Line, LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern/Gatwick Express

South Western Railway main line

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Mr Whelan said an offer made in April was for a 4% pay increase, with a further rise dependent on drivers giving up terms and conditions.

He added: “We have not heard a word from the employers since then – we haven’t had a meeting, or a phone call, a text message, nor an email – for the three months, and we haven’t sat down with the Government since January 6.

“That shows how little the companies and the Government care about passengers and staff. They are happy to let this go on and on.

“We are determined to get a proper increase for men and women who haven’t had one for four years while inflation has been roaring away.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “The Government has met the rail unions, listened to them and facilitated improved offers on pay and reform.

"The union leaders should put these fair and reasonable offers to their members so this dispute can be resolved.”