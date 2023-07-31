The incident is alleged to have taken place in the town's Castle Square at around 7.30pm on Saturday July 22.

The man reported that he had been assaulted, causing a previous wound on his head to reopen and begin bleeding.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "No suspects have been identified as of yet. It is believed that the people involved had made off in a taxi prior to police arrival."

Anyone who witnessed the offence is asked to contact 101 with the crime reference number 23*665880 or email @dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk