Police are appealing for witnesses to a Saturday-night assault on a man in Haverfordwest.
The incident is alleged to have taken place in the town's Castle Square at around 7.30pm on Saturday July 22.
The man reported that he had been assaulted, causing a previous wound on his head to reopen and begin bleeding.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "No suspects have been identified as of yet. It is believed that the people involved had made off in a taxi prior to police arrival."
Anyone who witnessed the offence is asked to contact 101 with the crime reference number 23*665880 or email @dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
