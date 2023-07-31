Now, as August approaches, many are hoping the weather will turn to sunny clear skies and hot days, finally giving us some ideal summer conditions.

With the weather always being a topic at the forefront of many minds, one big question people have been asking is when will the rain end.

Weather forecasters have now had their say as the Met Office and BBC Weather share what they expect the upcoming week's forecast will look like.

Umbrellas at the ready, as July will be ending on a rather unsettled note ☔@JonathanVautrey has the latest info on what to expect during the last day of the month and the start of August 👇 pic.twitter.com/TQcFwWSc5w — Met Office (@metoffice) July 30, 2023

How long will the rain last?





Those hoping to put their raincoat away might want to keep it nearby as Met Office has shared their long-range forecast for the UK.

In the forecast, the Met Office shares: "Sunshine and showers are likely for many at the start of this period" adding "Showery conditions are likely, along with the risk of longer spells of rain and stronger winds at times too."

Although the start of August looks wet, there are predictions the rain will ease off, as they share: " Some shorter-lived periods of drier, more settled weather are also likely, particularly later in the month.

"These may bring some warmer days, however, any prolonged dry and hot spells appear to be unlikely."

The rain is here to stay. (Image: PA)

Elsewhere, fellow weather forecaster BBC Weather has also shared their forecast for August.

Sharing: "Unsettled on Wednesday with heavy and thundery showers spreading eastwards throughout the day.

"Mainly dry across the far north. Variable clouds and scattered showers are expected on Thursday, these heavier in central parts. Largely overcast in the north. A cooler day with northerly winds.

Friday looks to be a similar day, with showers more restricted to the southeast."

You can see the full weather forecasts via the Met Office and BBC Weather websites.