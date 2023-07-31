It was a packed house, with proceeds in aid of Pembroke Farmers Club and South Pembrokeshire Young Farmers Club.

Welcoming the choir was an old friend, John Kilcoyne, who for many years was a first tenor in the ranks.

A very varied programme, selected by musical director Juliet Rossiter, included songs from the Sixties, Les Miserables and Welsh items and the choir was in very good voice.

Juliet was supported by accompanist Carole Rees and MC Matthew John enlivened proceedings with some timely farming jokes.

Making her first appearance with the choir was guest artiste Donna Jones, of Llanfallteg, who was warmly applauded for four items including Tell My Father - a piece the choir is currently learning. There was similar applause for principal soloist Alyson Griffiths for two pieces on flute.

Choristers Peter Halifax and Dean Maiden accompanied themselves on guitar to Mary and Me, folk-based with a special Pembrokeshire connection.

For the now-traditional finale, American Trilogy, John Kilcoyne returned to tower over the first tenors, joined by three others from the audience, with a standing ovation from the packed hall.

Another of the choir’s programme was dedicated to first tenor David Asparassa and his wife, Carolyn, who were celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary that day.

Excellent refreshments were provided by YFC members and they were thanked by choir chairman John Hillier.