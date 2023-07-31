After spending their last terms studying and taking exams, many will be waiting to see what grades they got so they can find out where they will be going for university and higher education.

Typically A-level results day takes place before GCSE results, although see pupils need to go to their school to receive results.

So you don't miss out on the exact day you can get your results, then look no further.

Exam results day is just a few weeks away. (Image: PA)

When is GCSE results day 2023?

GCSE results day will be taking place on Thursday, August 24.

This will mean that everyone who took their GCSEs, including Maths, English, Science and their optional courses will find out their results.

Plus, any student who took level 3 VTQs will find out their results before August 17 whilst level 2 VTQs will find out before August 24.

When is A-Level results day?





Taking place just a week before GCSE, A-Level results day is on Thursday, August 17.

On this same day, students who took AS levels and T levels will also be able to find out their results.

What happens if you can't pick up your GCSE and A-levels from school?





If you are unable to pick up your results from school, you should contact your school who can either inform students of the results via post or a phone call.