“I was seven years old when he began fondling me,” victim A told Swansea Crown Court on the first day of Dominic Dewick’s trial.

“And it went on for eight years. It was only as I got older that I realised what he was doing wasn’t right and I tried to think of ways to make him stop.”

Dewick, 44, of Harrier Road, Haverfordwest, faces a total of 22 charges of sexual assault on a child, gross indecency to a child and assault by penetration on a child under 13. The charges are alleged to have been committed on Victim A between 1993 and 2002, and on Victim B between 2013 and 2017.

Today (Monday), Victim A told the court that the offences against her began when she was seven years old.

The first incident involved Dewick removing her clothing before being assaulted.

“After that he would fondle my breasts and he did this for around eight years,” recalled Victim A.

Victim A said the assaults came to an end when she was 15.

“I was walking home from school one day and Dominic suggested we walked together,” she said.

“I was carrying a bag and a coat wrapped round my arm, and a folder in front of my chest. And then Dominic started taking the items away from me so he could carry them himself and had access to my breasts.

“He turned around and went to fondle me, but I hit him away. He smirked and tried to do it again, but I’d had enough of this and kept walking ahead of him. That was the last time he did anything to me.”

Counsel for the Crown Nicola Powell, KC, informed the court that the first complaint against Dewick was made to the police in January 2022 by Victim B, who was unknown to Victim A.

“When I saw his name in the local newspaper, I threw the paper on the floor and cried, because this was what I always wanted,” said Victim A.

"So I told my parents and we agreed to go to the police.

“What he did has affected me really badly. I feel scared, anxious and upset, because I know they think I’m lying.”

Dominic Dewick denies all 22 charges. The trial continues tomorrow, (Tuesday, August 1), when Victim B will give her evidence.