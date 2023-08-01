Joining in with the education process is the fire service, Go Safe (Wales’ Road Casualty Reduction Partnership), local authorities and other community groups who are keen to educate motorists.

At roadsides across Wales, fire service staff will work with partners to stop speeding motorists in 20mph areas and offer them the opportunity to watch an educational video rather than face a fine of prosecution.

The video warns about the dangers of excessive speeds and highlights the benefits of slower speed. It is only being offered to motorists who are not driving excessively over the speed limit.

“Engagement, education, and enforcement plays a huge part in the rollout,” commented Superintendent Leanne Brustad.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to educate drivers as much as possible as the new speed limit comes into force and help deliver all of the benefits of this policy.”

Meanwhile South Wales Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager Richie Smart stressed the importance of the new 20mph limit.

“Our fire fighters see the devastating impacts that road traffic collisions, including those in built up areas where people and vehicles mix closely, can have,” he said.

“ We are therefore pleased to support our partners to raise awareness of the importance of speed limits to keep everyone safe.”

The new default 20mph speed limit will be introduced to all Welsh restricted roads on Sunday, September 17. These are roads in residential and built-up areas. Wales will become the first UK nation to introduce it and one of the first countries in the world.

It is claimed that the new rule will have a number of benefits including a reduction in road collisions and serious injury, resulting in more people making the decision to walk and cycle. According to research carried out by Beaufort Research Survey for the Welsh Government - in which 1,000 interviews were conducted between September 19 and October 9, 2022 - 60 per cent of the sample said they supported the change.

But not everyone is looking forward to the new default speed limit with many questioning whether the new law can be properly enforced. As a result, will some motorists perists in travelling through built-up areas at excessive speeds?

