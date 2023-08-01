As Wales enjoys a whopping downward trend this summer in its fuel price recovery, Pembrokeshire is holding its own, being named the sixth Welsh county with the quickest price drop.
The average price per litre at the Pembrokeshire pumps is currently coming in at 158.85 which compares very favourably to its average 2022 price of 182.40. This equates to a healthy price decrease of 12.97 per cent.
Topping the bill is Gwynedd which has seen its prices drop by a hefty 13.43 per cent. Its 2022 prices were 180.13 while today they stand at a favourable 156.01.
Bottom of the league is Monmouthshire which has seen a drop of just 11.17 per cent.
The findings have been released by finance experts Moneyzine which confirms that Wales is enjoying the second quickest fuel price recovery in the UK.
Their finance expert and CEO Jonathan Merry has highlighted some of the key tips on sourcing the cheapest fuel. These include:-
- Filling up in off-peak hours, including weekdays, which can often secure more favourable prices;
- Download reliable fuel comparison apps and check websites regularly for real-time updates on local fuel pricing;
- Consider joining a fuel station loyalty program, which often provide discounted rates and special promotions for cardholders.
- Keep an eye on local fuel pricing, as local prices can vary considerably. Factors such as competition, refinery proximity, and transportation costs can influence fuel prices significantly.
