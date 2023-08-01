As result, BBC One’s 'The Repair Shop' team is asking for cherished items that are in need of restoration which can be fixed in time to transform your home for the Noel festivities.

Jay Blades and his team of experts are getting ready to perform some festive magic in the Christmas edition of the much-loved 'The Repair Shop', and would love to hear from local people who have objects of historical or social interest that are in need of repair. But it’s important that those objects have that festive feel about them.

'The Repair Shop' presenter, Jay Blades, said: "We’re looking for items that make us remember the Christmases of yester-year. They can be absolutely anything and don’t have to be antique, but they must mean something special and have a sentimental value to which a repair would make a difference. The team here is incredible, with experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix.”

Ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay said: “This is our fourth Christmas Repair Shop and these are undoubtedly some of my favourite episodes – there’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes 'The Repair Shop' even more magical. We’d love to try and add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”

'The Repair Shop' team is now reaching out to a wide range of communities for the Christmas episode. All applications should be emailed to applications@ricochet.co.uk or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.

The experts are currently filming the next series rescuing and restoring items their owners' thought were beyond saving, transforming priceless pieces of family history and bringing loved, but broken, treasures back to life.

The next series of .The Repair Shop. is due to transmit later in the autumn.