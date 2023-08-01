Tenby Harbour has been chosen as the location for a display by multiple drones this evening, Tuesday August 1.

The ten-minute display will take off from Tenby Pier at around 9.30pm.

Its aim is to capture content for an upcoming public safety campaign by the Ministry of Defence.

The MoD's Respect the Range campaign urges the public to keep safe when accessing military training areas.

The display can be seen from various vantage points, with the North Beach promenade advised as the best location.