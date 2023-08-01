The incident took place on June 29 when Daniel Watkins, 33, was visiting his partner at her home in St Faith’s, Lamphey.

“A report was made to the police officers by the defendant’s partner about damage that had been caused when the defendant headbutted a window,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“But when he was spoken to, Daniel Watkins told the officers he'd had no intention of causing the window to break.”

Ms Vaughan went on to say that the matter had previously been adjourned from a previous hearing at Haverfordwest magistrates court with the hope of Watkins being issued with a police caution.

“But this isn’t possible because a previous caution was administered to him in May,” she said.

Watkins, of The Clicketts, Tenby, was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“He accepts that what he did was foolish,” he said.

“He didn’t mean to break the window, but he did. His father has already fixed it and my client had hoped that that would be the end of the matter. But here we are in court.”

Watkins was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.