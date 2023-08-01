Six female artists, who are each featured in the book 'HON', will be giving an illustrated talk about their work and afterwards there will be a short opportunity to meet with them personally and ask any questions.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Fishguard Festival of Music. HON: Artistiaid Benywaidd yng Nghymru / Women Artists in Wales 2022 is a 300-page, bilingual book presenting the work and words of a diverse group of ten Welsh artists working in various media from painting and textiles to sculpture and video.

Featured artists include Christine Kinsey, Sarah Williams, and Julia Griffiths-Jones. Christine Kinsey, who also edited the book, has been an important figure on the Welsh arts scene for over half a century, having co-founded Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff in 1971.

These exceptional artists have truly ‘arrived,’ granting the privilege of experiencing Wales through their eyes, and enriching our understanding of their dreams, accomplishments, social and political beliefs, and the challenges they have overcome.

The event takes place on Sunday, August, 20 between 12pm and 1pm.

Places booked through TicketSource are priced at £12 for adults, £5 for ages 12 to 17, and just £1 for children aged 2 to 11.

As a bonus, ticket holders will receive a 10 per cent discount for lunch or afternoon tea at Twr y Felin on the event day. Advance bookings are recommended to secure a table by calling 01437 725 555, or emailing dine@blasrestaurant.com