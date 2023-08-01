One hundred drones were due to fly over the iconic location at 9.30pm.

The ten-minute display was to capture content for an upcoming public safety campaign by the Ministry of Defence.

The MoD's Respect the Range campaign urges the public to keep safe when accessing military training areas.

The drones were all ready in place for their take-off from on the harbour pier and anticipation built up amongst spectators as music could be heard playing.

But worsening weather forced the decision by organisers to cancel the evening's display.

It is hoped to reschedule the display, but a date has not yet been fixed.

A spokesperson for the MoD told the Western Telegraph: "We are disappointed that the drone display was unable to take place.

"This was due to adverse weather conditions, which would have made proceeding with the display unsafe.

"We would like to thank those that turned out despite the poor weather, and we hope to announce a rescheduled event soon."