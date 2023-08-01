One hundred drones were due to fly over the iconic location at 9.30pm.

The ten-minute dislay was to capture content for an upcoming public safety campaign by the Ministry of Defence.

The MoD's Respect the Range campaign urges the public to keep safe when accessing military training areas.

The drones were all ready in place for their take-off from on the harbour pier and anticipation built up amongst spectators as music could be heard playing.

But worsening weather forced the decision by organisers to cancel the evening's display.

It is hoped to reschedule the display, but a date has not yet been fixed.