The hunt is on for Pembrokeshire’s most talented youngsters to take to the stage in a professional show.
Young performers aged between seven and 18 are being sought to make up the junior ensemble for The Big Pembrokeshire Pantomime.
This year’s show is Dick Whittington, starring television legend Laila Morse - better known as Big Mo from BBC1’s Eastenders – who will be taking on the role of the villainous Queen Rat.
The first Big Pembrokeshire Pantomime - Jack and the Beanstalk - was a sellout hit last year, thanks to its perfect combination of traditional family pantomime values and its headline star, Love Island's Jack Fincham.
And this year looks set to be no exception, with shows throughout December, including some special performances for schools.
If your child would like to be a part of the junior ensemble for The Big Pembrokeshire Pantomime, then they will need to register at www.bigpembspanto.com/youth-auditions, where all the information about the audition process can be found.
Auditions will take place in Haverfordwest on September 9.
Tickets for the show are on sale now from www.bigpembspanto.com
