The grants mean that community groups, organisations, schools and businesses within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park area can apply for up to £4,000 to fund individual projects which deliver positive conservation and environmental actions within their communities.

The Force for Nature Grants was launched this week by BBC presenter Jamie Owen, who is himself a native of Pembrokeshire and who remains committed to promoting positive environmental actions within his home county.

“The Force for Nature Grants are delighted to launch another round of this exciting grant scheme which is open to all communities right across Pembrokeshire,” he said.

“The scheme is open to community groups, organisations or schools that wants to support biodiversity and deliver positive conservation and environmental action within their community. So head to the website and apply today.”

The mini grants are open to all ‘not-for-profit’ organisations and businesses in Pembrokeshire who have a bank account in the name of their organisation, including charities, constituted voluntary groups, community councils, schools, sports clubs and associations.

Individuals are not eligible to apply.

Priority will be given to applications coming from the following community and town council areas: Boncath, Cilgerran, Clydau, Cwm Gwaun, Moylegrove, Pembroke, Stackpole and Castlemartin, Hundleton, Angle, Newport, Fishguard and Goodwick, Crymych, Eglwyswrw, Nevern.

All projects must be completed by February 29, 2024 and applications must be submitted by August 25.

Examples of projects which could be eligible include wildflower meadows on small areas of common or public land, increased pollinator habitats, tree planting, new hedgerows, orchards and pond creations.

Some of the 2022 projects that benefited from the Force for Nature grants included:-