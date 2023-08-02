Cook was appointed organist and master of the chorister at St David's back in 2011, when he also became artistic director of the St Davids Cathedral Festival and musical director of the Dyfed Choir.

After studying organ at Durham Cathedral under Keith Wright, Daniel went on to study organ at the Royal Academy of Music with Nicolas Kynaston, James O’Donnell and Patrick Russell whilst also working as organ scholar of Southwark Cathedral and Westminster Abbey. After graduating with first-class honours, he was appointed assistant organist of Westminster Abbey.

In 2005 he was appointed Assistant Director of Music at Salisbury Cathedral.

In 2013, Cook was appointed Sub-Organist of Westminster Abbey where he played the organ for several special services broadcast on BBC Television, including services of thanksgiving on the 70th anniversary of VE Day and the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

He is appearing at St Davids Cathedral as part of the Summer Series and the recital begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are available on the door priced, £10. Children under 16 are free.