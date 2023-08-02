Mia Lloyd will be taking to the field next week in the discus competition in Trinidad and Tobago. It is a huge achievement for the 16-year-old from Tremain, Cardigan, as she only began discus late last year.

Mia is one of four para-athletes going to the games to represent Wales as for the first time.

Tthere is no Commonwealth Para Games, but the games have been incorporated into the able-bodied version, although the disciplines will be separate.

Mia Lloyd in action. (Image: Lisa Pugh)

In 2017, Mia was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma and had three years of chemotherapy before having to have her leg amputated.

“She was really sporty before her diagnosis,” said mum Emma Lloyd. “It got her through her treatment.

“She got a prosthetic leg and started going to Carmarthen Harriers in January 2022. At the end of last year and in the start of this year, she tried discus and she has been working really hard over the last six or seven months to qualify.”

Mia has only been training in discus for a matter of months. (Image: Lisa Pugh)

Emma said how Mia would try her hand at anything and is excited and nervous to be representing her country.

“She’s really excited and very proud to be selected and also really nervous as she doesn’t know what to expect.

“She doesn’t know what the standards are out there and it is all very new to her.

“I am really, really proud,” said Emma. “She’s out there for a fortnight and I’m going to miss her. I am super proud of her and hope she will have a positive experience.”

Mia will be competing in discus F42/44 and F61/64 on Monday, August 7.