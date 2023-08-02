There are currently traffic delays in Haverfordwest town centre after a van crashed into railings outside the Motec garage.
The incident is believed to have taken place at around 11.30am this morning, (Wednesday, August 2).
Motec is situated adjacent to Haverfordwest Police Station on the A487.
The road remains open to traffic however motorists are being asked to proceed with caution.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here