Pembrokeshire food businesses have won almost 20 prizes as part of the Great Taste Awards 2023.
The awards were announced on Monday (July 31) after more than 500 judges took part in blind taste tests to rate the quality of food producers across the country.
More than 14,000 food and drink products from 109 countries were assessed over the course of 89 judging days in London and Dorset, and only 1.8% of them were awarded three stars.
The awards organised by the Guild of Fine Food will judge products made anywhere in the world.
Now in its 30th year, organisers say it is the largest global accreditation scheme for food and drink.
In total, Pembrokeshire food businesses got 18 prizes, and whilst there were none that achieved three stars there were a few that got either two or one.
Pembrokeshire Great Taste Awards 2023 winners
The prizes here are split into the businesses that got two stars and then one star, and the product they won the prize for.
Two-star prizes
- Salt and Smoke Food Co - Beechwood Smoked Salmon
- From Our Farm Limited - British Duck Fat
- The Scoop Ice Cream Company Ltd - Chocolate Ice Cream
- Mabel George - Honey Fudge
- Pembrokeshire Gold - Pembrokeshire Gold Garlic infused rapeseed oil
One star prizes
- Atlantic Edge Shellfish Ltd - Atlantic Edge Native Oyster
- Atlantic Edge Shellfish Ltd - Atlantic Edge Rock Oyster
- St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery - BWDI BAY
- St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery - DIOD DEWI
- Farmers Food At Home - Chilli Jam
- Farmers Food At Home - Summer Berry Jam
- Preseli Hills Honey - Golden Road Gin
- The Welsh Saucery - Green Chilli, Thai Inspired
- Pembrokeshire Lamb Ltd - Lamb leg joint
- Parcymorfa Farms Ltd - Pasteurised Whole Milk
- Pembrokeshire Gold - Pembrokeshire Gold Finest Quality Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil
- The Smoke Shed - The Smoke Shed Smoked Salmon
- Spiritwood LLP - Welsh wildflower honey - Soft set
A full list of winners from around the UK and Ireland can be found on the Great Taste Awards website.
