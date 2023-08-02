The station in South Parade is serving up bacon rolls, burgers and cakes, and there’s a raffle, children’s rides and lots of fire safety advice on offer.

All the proceeds from the open day, as well as the carnival, will go to the Fireifhters’ Charity.

So fingers are crossed for the rain to stay away in the next few hours as the carnival floats and fancy dress entrants prepare for the procession.

This sets off at 5.15pm from Tenby railway station and makes its merry way through town to the harbour via Warren Street, South Parade, Belmont Arch, Lower Frog Street, St George’s Street, Tudor Square and St Julian Street.

Tudor Square has become the traditional location for a spectacular water fight between the firefighters and floats, so there will be a ‘you may get wet’ warning for the crowds!

Entry is open to everyone, and there are cash prizes on offer for the best costumes and floats.

Tenby House Hotel on Tudor Square will be hosting an ‘after party’ with DJ Steve Briers playing tunes for all the family from about 7.30 pm.

Main sponsor of the carnival is Tenby House Hotel, with sponsorship also from Tredeml Print Design Studio and Printers, Jago, Qube, CK Roofing and The Normandie.