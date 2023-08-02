The rain held off, but the crowds got soaked at Tenby Carnival -with the town’s firefighters calling the tune for a wet and wild occasion.
Excitement mounted in Tudor Square as the carnival procession drew near as it made its way through the town on Wednesday August 2.
The majority of people there knew they were going to get very, very wet.
The unwary soon found out that they would, too.....
As the parade moved down the square towards the harbour, there were huge cheers as Tenby firefighters unleashed the might of two hoses on the shrieking spectators and nearby floats.
Water pistols and water bombs fired in retaliation were no contest, and it was a soggy, exhilarated gathering that eventually waved the procession off from the square.
The carnival is organised by Tenby firefighters in aid of the Firefighters’ Charity, and fundraising began at 10am that morning with an open day in the fire station on South Parade.
The carnival procession assembled in the railway station car park, and was led by an HM Coastguard vehicle and a fire engine carrying Tenby’s mayor, Cllr Dai Morgan and his entourage.
They were followed by flower-decorated floats transporting the Carnival Queen, Carnival Princess and their attendants.
Samba Doc set the beat for the parade as the walking entries, decorated prams and pushchairs - and even mobility scooters - led the floats through the street.
Sea creatures, the Addams family,Vikings and Barbie were amongst the characters portrayed, with Tenby Aces bringing along some giant pigeons and rats in a nod to the town's less-welcome visitors.
The parade made its way through the town to conclude at Tenby harbour where prizes were presented by the mayor, Cllr Dai Morgan.
He congratulated the firefighters in a post on Facebook, saying: "Now that's how you do a carnival! Tenby fireman's legendary carnival, huge success again!!"
The fun continued with an after-party hosted by Tenby House Hotel on Tudor Square, where DJ Steve Briers played tunes for all the family.
The main sponsor of the carnival is Tenby House Hotel, with sponsorship also from Tredeml Print Design Studio and Printers, Jago, Qube, CK Roofing and The Normandie.
